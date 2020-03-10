UP Govt Yet to Decide on Moving SC Against Allahabad HC Order on 'Name-Shame' Hoardings
The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the Lucknow adminstration to remove these hoardings.
Hoardings featuring the names, photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was yet to decide whether to approach the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order to immediately remove the hoardings of those accused of vandalism during protests against the amended citizenship law.
The hoardings, bearing photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December, had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow last Thursday.
"Nothing has been decided on this yet. We will decide what we have to do," Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, told PTI when asked about media reports that the state government would challenge the decision in the apex court.
Asked about any meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officers, Awasthi said, "No such meeting was held".
A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a report in this regard by next Monday.
The court had on Sunday termed the move "highly unjust", saying it was an "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".
