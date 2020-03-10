Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt Yet to Decide on Moving SC Against Allahabad HC Order on 'Name-Shame' Hoardings

The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the Lucknow adminstration to remove these hoardings.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt Yet to Decide on Moving SC Against Allahabad HC Order on 'Name-Shame' Hoardings
Hoardings featuring the names, photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was yet to decide whether to approach the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order to immediately remove the hoardings of those accused of vandalism during protests against the amended citizenship law.

The hoardings, bearing photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December, had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow last Thursday.

The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the Lucknow adminstration to remove these hoardings.

"Nothing has been decided on this yet. We will decide what we have to do," Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, told PTI when asked about media reports that the state government would challenge the decision in the apex court.

Asked about any meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officers, Awasthi said, "No such meeting was held".

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a report in this regard by next Monday.

The court had on Sunday termed the move "highly unjust", saying it was an "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram