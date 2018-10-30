English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Govt's go Ahead for Jewar Airport; Issues Land Acquisition Notification
The district administration had on October 17 completed the proceedings at its level and sent a proposal to the government for the acquisition of 1,239 hectare of land from six villages in Jewar.
A government notification for land acquisition for the proposed international airport in Jewar. (File photo/PTI)
Loading...
Noida (UP): Clearing the decks for the construction of an airport in Guatam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a notification for the acquisition of land for the greenfield project.
The district administration had on October 17 completed the proceedings at its level and sent a proposal to the government for the acquisition of 1,239 hectare of land from six villages in Jewar.
Civil Aviation Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pal Gangwar issued the notification.
"Under sub-section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government of Uttar Pradesh is satisfied that a total 1,239.1416 hectares of land is required in the villages Banwariwas, Dayanatpur Kishorpur, Parohi, Ranhera and Rohi in Jewar tehsil of district Gautamm Buddh Nagar for public purspose, namely, the development of the Noida Internation Greenfield Airport, Jewar throgh the Civil Aviation Department, Uttar Pradesh," an official document read.
The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, would cost around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be operational by 2022-23.
"It's a big development. All stakeholders involved have worked really hard for this. The administration will continue to ensure that the necessary proceedings here on are completed on time and the work on the airport begins as scheduled," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh told PTI.
The district administration had on October 17 completed the proceedings at its level and sent a proposal to the government for the acquisition of 1,239 hectare of land from six villages in Jewar.
Civil Aviation Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pal Gangwar issued the notification.
"Under sub-section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government of Uttar Pradesh is satisfied that a total 1,239.1416 hectares of land is required in the villages Banwariwas, Dayanatpur Kishorpur, Parohi, Ranhera and Rohi in Jewar tehsil of district Gautamm Buddh Nagar for public purspose, namely, the development of the Noida Internation Greenfield Airport, Jewar throgh the Civil Aviation Department, Uttar Pradesh," an official document read.
The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, would cost around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be operational by 2022-23.
"It's a big development. All stakeholders involved have worked really hard for this. The administration will continue to ensure that the necessary proceedings here on are completed on time and the work on the airport begins as scheduled," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh told PTI.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- Will a Apple MacBook Air Reboot Put it in Competition With The iPad Pro?
- A Refresh Could Give The Mac Mini a More Pro Personality
- Tokyo Garden Loses Fortune Because Attendant was Scared of Foreigners
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...