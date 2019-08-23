UP Govt's Nutritious Diet Plan Goes for a Toss as Children Found Eating Roti-Salt in Mirzapur School

Lucknow: After West Bengal, the Uttar Pradesh government is facing the heat over a widely-shared video in which primary school students are seen eating salt and roti for the mid-day meal.

In the video, around 100 students of a government primary school in Mirzapur district’s Siyur village were only served a paltry meal of salt and roti. “The issue has come to our notice and an enquiry was ordered in the issue. After the allegations of serving roti and salt were found true, two people Murari and Arvind Tripathi have been suspended and strict action will be taken further,” District Magistrate, Mirzapur, Anurag Patel said.

According to allegations levelled by the locals, the school had only been serving the children a paltry meal of salt and roti, and rice at times. The locals also alleged although the milk would be distributed to the school, it was never served to the children.

Congress leader Laliteshpati Tripathi held the government responsible for being unable to look into the issue. “The state government is to be blamed for the issue. The government schools in Mirzapur are witnessing the mid-day meal scam for quite some time and complaints have also been lodged. But nothing has been done by the state government in this regard,” he said while demanding for an independent enquiry.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Minister for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi has said, “I have come to know about the issue and I promise that strictest action will be taken against those who are responsible for it. Nobody will be spared if found guilty.”

