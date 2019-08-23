Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt's Nutritious Diet Plan Goes for a Toss as Children Found Eating Roti-Salt in Mirzapur School

While the newly sworn-in Minister for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi promised strict action, Congress took a swipe at the state government and held it responsible over the lapse in policy implementation.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 23, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Govt's Nutritious Diet Plan Goes for a Toss as Children Found Eating Roti-Salt in Mirzapur School
Students of a government primary school in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh being served roti and salt under the mid-day meal scheme (Photo : ANI)
Loading...

Lucknow: After West Bengal, the Uttar Pradesh government is facing the heat over a widely-shared video in which primary school students are seen eating salt and roti for the mid-day meal.

In the video, around 100 students of a government primary school in Mirzapur district’s Siyur village were only served a paltry meal of salt and roti. “The issue has come to our notice and an enquiry was ordered in the issue. After the allegations of serving roti and salt were found true, two people Murari and Arvind Tripathi have been suspended and strict action will be taken further,” District Magistrate, Mirzapur, Anurag Patel said.

According to allegations levelled by the locals, the school had only been serving the children a paltry meal of salt and roti, and rice at times. The locals also alleged although the milk would be distributed to the school, it was never served to the children.

Congress leader Laliteshpati Tripathi held the government responsible for being unable to look into the issue. “The state government is to be blamed for the issue. The government schools in Mirzapur are witnessing the mid-day meal scam for quite some time and complaints have also been lodged. But nothing has been done by the state government in this regard,” he said while demanding for an independent enquiry.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Minister for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi has said, “I have come to know about the issue and I promise that strictest action will be taken against those who are responsible for it. Nobody will be spared if found guilty.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram