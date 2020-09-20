UP Govt's Rs 15 Lakh Aid Handed Over To Sudiksha Bhati's Kin

Noida (UP): The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh as part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s aid to the family of the late Sudiksha Bhati on Sunday, officials said. The government aid was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a meeting with the family of Sudiksha in Lucknow recently, they said.

The 19-year-old Sudiksha hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri area and had died on August 10 in a road crash in adjoining Bulandshahr district, according to officials. Her family had alleged she was being harassed by two motorcycle-borne men that led to the crash and her death.

The accused were eventually arrested over the matter, even as the Bulandshahr police had ruled out harassment, citing CCTV footages and eye-witness account, and stressed it was a case of “accident”. “District Magistrate Suhas L Y handed over the Rs 15-lakh cheque to Sudiksha’s father Jitendra Bhati and mother Geeta Bhati at the collectorate in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Additional DM Diwakar Singh,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.

The government has also agreed to set up a sports facility and a library in the village in memory of the academically bright student, who had made her way from the hamlet to a prestigious US university on scholarship. “For the sports facility and the library, the search for land is underway and other necessary action is being taken by the district administration,” Chauhan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor