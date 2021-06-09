UP Govt’s Special Vaccination Drive From June 14 For Street Vendors And Drivers

Corona virus transmission has slowed in Uttar Pradesh. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.3 percent, while the recovery rate has increased to 97.8 percent, due to the continued efforts of the government.

The UP government has launched a special vaccination campaign with a target to inoculate 3 crore people in June and 1 crore in July under the mass vaccination drive that began in the state from June 1 for the 18-44 age groups.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to include the street vendors and autorickshaw drivers among others under this special vaccination campaign.

In a meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Covid vaccine provides a protective shield against infection. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to providing vaccination coverage to all citizens as soon as possible, with the help of the Central government. More than 2 crore 2 lakh doses have been administered in the state thus far.

From Monday, special immunization centers for women have been established across the state.

In his directive, CM Yogi stated that vaccination of milk vendors, vegetable vendors, auto rickshaw, tempo, and e-rickshaw drivers; cart, khomcha and street sellers as well as other relevant classes, will begin on Monday.

An action plan has been prepared in coordination with the Departments of Rural Development, Urban Development, and Transportation to provide vaccine coverage to all of these individuals.

Uttar Pradesh registered 727 new cases of Covid infections on Monday. During the same period 2,860 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. In home isolation, 9,286 people are receiving medication.

A total of 16 lakh 62 thousand people have recovered from Corona so far in the state.

