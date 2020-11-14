News18 Logo

UP Govt's Website for People to Celebrate Virtual Diwali Crashes

Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Friday. (PTI)

The website 'www.virtualdeepotsav.com' crashed due to heavy traffic of people on the site, an official spokesperson said on late Friday evening.

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital event.

The website "www.virtualdeepotsav.com" crashed due to heavy traffic of people on the site, an official spokesperson said on late Friday evening. He said the site would be rectified soon and the people will be able to light "diyas" virtually from Saturday morning.


