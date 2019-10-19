UP Headmaster, Suspended for Making Students Sing Urdu Poem, Shifted to Another School
The headmaster was suspended earlier this week after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that the headmaster was 'forcing' children, mostly belonging to the majority community, to recite the prayer, 'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua'.
Pilibhit (UP): The headmaster of an Uttar Pradesh primary school, who was suspended for making students recite an Urdu poem by Muhammad Iqbal, has been transferred to another school on humanitarian grounds, an official said on Saturday.
District Basic Education Officer Devendra Swarup said Furqan Ali would, however, be discharging his duties as a teacher and not as a headmaster.
Ali, who was the headmaster at the Gyaspur-2 primary school in Bisalpur area of Pilibhit district, has been attached to the Large Size primary school in same area on humanitarian grounds following a report from the block education officer that he is differently-abled, Swarup said.
"Due to non-receipt of a probe report by the Amaria block education officer, Furqan Ali has been let off with a strong and final warning," the basic education department official said.
"Furqan Ali has also been warned in future he should adhere to the departmental rules and discharge his duties under the direction of senior officers," Swarup added.
Ali was suspended earlier this week after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that the headmaster was "forcing" children, mostly belonging to the majority community, to recite the prayer, 'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua', which the right-wing outfit said was usually recited at madrasas.
Ali had termed his suspension unjustified and alleged that some people were trying to give a communal colour to the matter.
The teacher had said schoolchildren also recite 'Saraswati Vandana', besides the Urdu prayer. Nobody had raised an objection over it, but the VHP was politicising the issue, Ali had alleged.
