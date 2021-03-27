UP Health Department Shook as 4 Detected with African Covid Variant in Agra, Mathura

The Covid-19 infection is once again gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh with new cases emerging almost every day. Meanwhile, just days ahead of Holi, a new African strain of coronavirus has been detected in the Braj area. In fact, samples of 7 corona-positive patients from Agra were sent to KGMU Lucknow, out of which, three were found having the African Corona strain.

Apart from this, in the sample sent from Mathura district, a resident of Barsana has been confirmed infected with the African strain of Corona. For the first time in Braj, a total of 4 patients have been found suffering from African strains of Corona.

However, despite this fear, there is hardly any implementation of face masks and social distancing in the public. In view of the upcoming Holi festival, the markets were seen overcrowded with people.

With the detection of the African strain of corona, there has been a stir in the health department. Dr. Aarti Aggarwal, president of the Department of Microbiology of SN Medical College (Agra), said, “Samples were sent for examination under genome sequencing across the state. South Africa strain has been found in three. There is an unknown virus also, which is being studied. The reports of three samples are yet to come.”

The District Magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh has said that the Health Department and administration are being cautious and people have to keep following the Covid guidelines.

Meanwhile, in the entire Uttar Pradesh, 1032 new cases of corona have been reported in the last twenty-four hours. At the moment there are 5824 total active cases in Uttar Pradesh. The state capital Lucknow is worst with 347 fresh covid19 cases reported in the last 24 hours along with two fatalities. The total number of corona-infected people in Lucknow has now reached 1648. Ghaziabad is at number two spot in the list where 54 people have tested positive for covid19. In the third place is Meerut, where in the last 24 hours, 46 people have tested positive, followed by Varanasi with 45 cases, Prayagraj with 44 cases, 28 cases in Saharanpur, and 21 cases in Kanpur.