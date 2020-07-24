UP Health Minister Goes Into Home Isolation after Testing Covid-19 Positive, Contact Tracing Begins

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, prompting him to go into home isolation. A thorough contact tracing has also begun. The samples of other family members of the minister have been taken and their test reports are expected by Saturday.

According to sources, Singh, an MLA from Bansi Assembly seat, was suffering from mild fever after which he decided to get himself tested. His testing was done through TruNat machine which declared the results as positive. However, a sample has also been sent to Lucknow's KGMU lab for confirmation, the reports of which are expected by Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh witnessed yet another record single-day hike of new Covid-19 cases, with 2,529 infections taking the state's tally to 58,104 on Thursday. Thirty-four new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 1,298 in the state.

Lucknow continues to be one of the worst-hit areas in the state with 307 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 3,196.

According to data released by State Health Department, 35,803 people have been discharged from hospitals till date, bringing the number of active cases to 21,003 in the state.

The state government had recently permitted home quarantine for asymptomatic patients but with certain riders and guidelines.

As cases continue to rise, 128 inmates at the Jhansi jail have also tested positive for Covid-19, prompting authorities to turn four barracks of the prison into a level-1 Covid hospital. "Out of the 128 jail inmates who tested positive for coronavirus, two were symptomatic while the rest 126 remained asymptomatic," spokesperson of DG (Prisons) said.