1-min read

UP Health Officials Accused of Negligence After Death of Two Children With Coronavirus Symptoms

Relatives and neighbours raised slogans against the state health department, accusing doctors refusing to treat the children despite exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
UP Health Officials Accused of Negligence After Death of Two Children With Coronavirus Symptoms
Representative Image. The son of a migrant daily wage laborer looks out a bus window bus as he travels to his hometown following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Agra: Tension prevailed in Prakash Nagar, near Shah Ganj area, following the sudden death of two children with flu-like symptoms. The parents claimed that the boys complained of common cough and cold.

Police sent the bodies of Mayank (7) and Veer (5) for post-mortem. Locals fear that the two might have died due to coronavirus.

Relatives and neighbours raised slogans against the state health department, alleging that the government doctors did not promptly respond to their call for help and refused to treat them.

