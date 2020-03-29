UP Health Officials Accused of Negligence After Death of Two Children With Coronavirus Symptoms

Agra: Tension prevailed in Prakash Nagar, near Shah Ganj area, following the sudden death of two children with flu-like symptoms. The parents claimed that the boys complained of common cough and cold.

Police sent the bodies of Mayank (7) and Veer (5) for post-mortem. Locals fear that the two might have died due to coronavirus.

Relatives and neighbours raised slogans against the state health department, alleging that the government doctors did not promptly respond to their call for help and refused to treat them.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube