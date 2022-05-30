UP Health Worker Took Bribe for Blood Transfusion, Then Gave Patient Glucose Mixed With Red Medicine

In a bizarre incident reported from the Mahoba district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, a health worker allegedly administered glucose mixed with a red-coloured medicine to a patient instead of transfusing blood.

The incident was reported from Bhandra village of Mahoba Sadar tehsil where 65-year-old widow Ramkumari lives in a rented house with her son Jugal. When Ramkumari reached the district hospital of Mahoba for treatment of her ailing son, the doctor recommended blood transfusion.

It is alleged that Ramkumari was asked for a bribe of Rs 5,000 for blood transfusion by a health worker at the district hospital. The elderly woman arranged money for the same by selling her jewellery and gave Rs 5,000 to one the health workers for arranging the blood.

However, instead of blood, the health worker allegedly mixed a red-coloured medicine in glucose which was transfused to the ailing son of the elderly woman. Soon, the man’s condition started deteriorating. As a precautionary measure, the hospital administration referred Jugal from the district hospital to a higher centre.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr RP Mishra said: “A team has been constituted and inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Along with this, the accused female health worker Rajkumari has been suspended with immediate effect.”

