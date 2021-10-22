UP Hospital Sealed, Probe Ordered after a Patient's Family Says Needless Surgery Caused His Death

A case of medical negligence has been reported at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district where a patient died after he was allegedly wrongly operated upon because of misidentification. There was apparently confusion over the man’s name who had fever and doctors conducted surgery on him that was not required. The condition of the patient started deteriorating immediately and he died shortly after.

The state health department has sealed the hospital. The district administration has deployed a large number of police personnel at the institute after the deceased’s family members started a protest. Authorities have registered a case against the owner of the nursing home.

According to the information received, 44-year-old Yusuf from Kiryari village under Narsena police station was suffering from fever and was brought to Sudhir Nursing Home in Bulandshahr for treatment. The family members allege that at the hospital, Yusuf’s gall bladder was operated upon, which caused his death. Following this, his angry kin gathered at the nursing home and began a protest. The doctor who conducted the surgery ran away.

Police reached the hospital after the incident was reported. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have demanded that the autopsy be recorded on video so that there is no scope of any foul play.

The area’s chief medical officer, Vinay Kumar, has constituted a panel of doctors and has assured Yusuf’s family that the post-mortem proceedings will be recorded. The health department and local police are investigating the incident. Kumar said that the matter is being probed thoroughly and the hospital has been sealed.

