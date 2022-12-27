CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP Hospital Shut Down After Video of Man Being Beaten Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

UP Hospital Shut Down After Video of Man Being Beaten Goes Viral

IANS

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 14:35 IST

Lucknow, India

The video, said to be 15 days old, shows a young man being brutally beaten with a belt and pipe. (IANS photo for representation)

The video, said to be 15 days old, shows a young man being brutally beaten with a belt and pipe. (IANS photo for representation)

The video, said to be 15 days old, shows a young man being brutally beaten with a belt and pipe. The young could be seen pleading for help in the video

The UP health department has shut down a private hospital in Faizullaganj and started an inquiry against the staff after a video of a man being thrashed went viral on social media.

Three patients admitted there have been shifted to a government hospital.

A three-member committee under additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr A.P. Singh has been constituted for the investigation.

The video, said to be 15 days old, shows a young man being brutally beaten with a belt and pipe. The young man was pleading for help. A woman was seen threatening to teach a lesson to the young man by tying him up with a rope.

Dr Singh said, “We have found that the video was shot inside the hospital, therefore its functioning has been stopped till the investigation gets completed and the guilty can be identified. The hospital staff are saying that the man was a thief."

However, even if he was a thief, they should have handed him over to the police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:December 27, 2022, 14:35 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 14:35 IST
