UP Hospital Ward Boy Removed after 6-year-old Child Pushes Ailing Grandfather's Stretcher

A ward boy has been removed from the Deoria district hospital after a video showing a six-year-old boy pushing a stretcher along with his mother, to take his ailing grandfather from one ward to another went viral on the social media.

The hospital staff had allegedly demanded Rs 30 to push the stretcher with the patient to the ward.

District Magistrate Amit Kishore, who visited the hospital on Monday, met the family members of the patient, Chedi Yadav, and set up a joint probe panel under Sadar SDM and assistant chief medical officer of the hospital and asked them to submit the report as soon as possible.

Officials said Chedi Yadav of Gaura village had been injured two days ago and his family had been in the surgical ward.

Chedi Yadav was being attended by his daughter Bindu Yadav and her six-year-old son was also with her.

Bindu told reporters that the ward boy demanded Rs 30 each time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of her father.

"Hospital staff was asking for Rs 30 every time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of my father and when I refused to give him the money, he refused to push the stretcher, so I had to drag it with the help of my son Shivam," she said.

Bindu is not aware that while she was pushing the stretcher, someone had recorded it on video and posted it on the social media.

Kishore said, "The viral video is two-days-old and prima facie, the ward boy has been found to be the culprit. He has been removed by the chief medical officer and a probe in on in the matter. We will ensure that such incidents do not take place again."