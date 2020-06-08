UP Hotspots Rise to 1,905 as Over 400 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Take Tally to 10,536

With 433 fresh COVID-19 cases reported till 3 pm on Sunday, the total tally of cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 10,536. Of which, 6,185 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,076 are active cases and the death toll reached 275, as per the state’s health department bulletin.

“The number of hotspots has increased to 1,905 in the state as there were more than 3,900 people in these hotspots who had tested positive for COVID-19 infection,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi during a presser on Sunday.

Since hotspots are the prime focus of authorities, over 54 lakh residents of these areas have been screened so far. State’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered officials to focus on medical colleges in districts with a high number of positive cases including Agra, Firozabad, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Moradabad. All 75 districts of the state have positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

“In the last 24 hours, more than 11,000 samples were tested and we will further increase this sample testing capacity up to 15,000 in a day by June 15. The use of Arogya Setu app is active and more than 64,000 people were alerted in time, these people had come in contact with infected persons,” said Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad.

The sudden spike in the number of cases was noted after migrants from different states travelled back to their home. Till date, 2,923 inter-state migrants have tested positive as per health department. “Samples of 89,239 migrants were tested and till date 2923 of them have tested positive. More than 13 lakh migrants are under surveillance at the moment,” Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, state Surveillance Office in Health Department said.





