UP Imposes Weekend Curbs, Night Curfew Across State to Reduce Covid-19 spread

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose weekend curbs starting from Friday night till Monday morning every week across the state in an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread. The state government has also announced that night-curfew which was limited to cities with a high number of covid cases till now will now be imposed across the state. Earlier the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High court order mentioning strict curbs in five districts of the state with a high number of covid cases.

All weekly markets and shopping complexes will be closed during the weekly lockdown and sanitization will be done on Saturday and Sunday. Necessary services, however, will not be interrupted during this time. During the review meeting with team-11 on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the weekend lockdown.

Earlier, the UP chief secretary had instructed the officers to ensure a 100 percent implementation of face masks in cities and rural areas. He also cautioned the people that failure on their part to comply with covid safety norms will lead to a fine of Rs 1000 for the first time and a maximum fine of Rs 10,000 for the second time. Senior officers of the police and administration have also been told to inspect the main roads, markets and ensure the implementation of face masks.

