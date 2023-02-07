UP: In Yet Another Hit & Drag, Car Enroute Noida Speeds On For 10 Km With Man Stuck; Driver Blames 'Dense Fog'

Joining an array of hit and drag cases being reported in recent times, a car en route to Noida from Agra allegedly dragged a man’s body for about 10 kilometers on the Yamuna Expressway. The car driver identified as Virendra Singh held “dense fog" responsible for the gruesome accident.

“There was a dense fog at the Expressway last night, hence there was the least visibility due to which the man who met with some accident stuck with his car," Superintendent of Police (SP Dehat) Trigun Bisen said quoting suspected accused Virendra Singh as saying.

The man’s body was first spotted as stuck beneath the car by the security personnel at Mathura’s Mant. The car had stopped at the toll booth on its way to Noida when the body caught the attention.

According to reports, the driver is a resident of Delhi and is being interrogated. The cameras are also being scanned and the people in the nearby villages have been nudged about the incident for his identity. Further information in the matter is underway.

Incidents of hit and drag accidents have become fairly common in the recent past, starting with the one in Delhi’s Kanjhawala where a 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged for about 13 kilometers around the Outer Ring Road area on New Year’s eve.

Later, another man was dragged for about 350 meters in Delhi’s Keshav Puram atop a car and later succumbed to his injuries. A four-wheeler had allegedly hit two persons on a scooter and dragged the biker on its roof for about 350 metres in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram area, leaving the pillion rider dead on the spot.

On February 3, two youths had a narrow escape after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a speeding car from behind they were dragged for about four kilomteres in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Read all the Latest India News here