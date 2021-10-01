UP Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi, 2 Others Acquitted in Kidnapping, Extortion Case

Amanmani Tripathi, an independent Uttar Pradesh MLA, has been acquitted by the special judge MP/MLA court (Lucknow) in a case dating back to August 6, 2014, related to the kidnapping of a businessman, Rishi Kumar Pandey. Besides Tripathi, two other accused — Sandeep Tripathi and Ravi Shukla — have also been exonerated.

Amanmani is an independent MLA from the Nautanwa Assembly constituency in Maharajganj district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On 6 August 2014, a Gorakhpur-based contractor, Rishi Pandey, had filed a complaint against Amanmani Tripathi. In the FIR, lodged at Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow against MLA Amanmani Tripathi, Sandeep and Ravi, the three were accused of kidnapping and extortion by the contractor. The police had started the investigation in the matter after the FIR was registered and had filed a charge sheet against Amanmani Tripathi, Sandeep Tripathi and Ravi Shukla under sections 364, 386, 504, 506 of the IPC. On 28 July 2017, the court had also framed charges against the three accused including Amanmani.

And now, the MP/MLA court has acquitted him of all the charges.

MLA’s father Amarmani Tripathi and his mother Madhu Mani are already in jail in connection with the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla. The budding poet and writer, Madhumita Shukla, was shot dead at her Lucknow residence on 9 May 2003. The post-mortem report revealed that Madhumita Shukla was pregnant. The DNA test revealed that she was pregnant with the child of Amarmani Tripathi.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Amarmani Tripathi, his wife Madhu Mani, Rohit Chaturvedi, Santosh Rai and Prakash Pandey. The couple — Amarmani Tripathi and Madhu Mani Tripathi — was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in this murder case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.