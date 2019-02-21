English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Institute Takes Action Against Three Kashmiri Girls for Alleged 'Adverse Remarks' Against Army
The Kashmiri girl students allegedly made objectionable remarks on a WhatsApp group. Following a probe conducted against them, the Institute has revoked the fellowship of the two girls.
Bareilly: The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) here has taken action against three Kashmiri girls for allegedly posting adverse remarks against the Indian Army on social media, a senior official said Thursday.
After the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14, these girls allegedly made some adverse and objectionable comments on a Whatsapp group in which other students were also members, the official said.
After the matter came to light, the institute conducted a probe and action was taken thereafter.
"The action against the three Kashmiri girl students was taken on Wednesday after a probe and local intelligence report. While fellowship of two girls has been stopped, admission of one other has been cancelled," Registrar, IVRI, Rakesh Kumar said.
He said the two students, whose fellowship was stopped, have been warned not to indulge in any such activities in the future failing which they will be expelled.
40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for which the Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility.
Seven Kashmiri students were earlier this week suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University for their alleged anti-national posts on social media.
40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for which the Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility.
Seven Kashmiri students were earlier this week suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University for their alleged anti-national posts on social media.
