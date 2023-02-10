UP Investors Summit: 5G to New Energy, Mukesh Ambani Announces Plans for 'Uttam Pradesh'

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as India’s Uttam Pradesh be it on law and order, infrastructure or ease of doing business, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in his address at the UP Investors Summit 2023 on Friday.

Speaking in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several other dignitaries, Mukesh Ambani said Uttar Pradesh has become a beacon of hope for India just as India has become a beacon of hope for the world.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government on the recent Union Budget, the RIL chairman said: “This year’s Budget has indeed laid the foundation for India’s emergence as a developed nation. It stands out for its highest ever resource allocation for CapEx. This is bound to not only boost economic growth but also achieve greater social welfare."

“I am confident that things will only get better for India," Ambani said, detailing four major reasons for his conviction.

“First, Indians are embracing technology at a rate unseen even in the developed world. Second, India has the world’s largest population of youth. Third, thanks to your farsighted leadership, regional imbalances are fast disappearing. Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of this. Fourth, and most importantly, you (PM Modi) have brought about a fundamental change in the mindset of the nation. There is unprecedented hope and optimism among the people," he said.

At the event, Mukesh Ambani also spelled out Reliance’s commitment towards Uttar Pradesh.

“First, Jio will complete its rollout of 5G to cover every town and village in the state by the end of 2023. Second, Reliance Retail will revolutionise hundreds of thousands of kiraana stores across UP, enabling them to grow more and earn more. Third, in new energy, we will set up a 10 GW renewable energy capacity — the largest in UP. Fourth, our philanthropic arm, Reliance Foundation, is contributing to the success of Pradhan Mantri ji’s Namaami Gange Mission."

“We plan to invest an additional Rs 60,000 crore in UP over the next four years across Jio, Retail, and Renewable Businesses. The new investments will create an additional 1 lakh jobs in the state,” Ambani said in the conclusion of his speech.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 was inagurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The flagship investment summit of the UP government is being held from February 10-12.

It aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel were also present at the inauguration.

Read all the Latest India News here