UP Is Safe for Business: Yogi Govt Hard-sells Message to Top Investors ahead of Next Month's Global Summit

“Uttar Pradesh is safe for business" — it’s the line the Yogi Adityanath government is hard-selling to top investors in the run-up to the state’s mega Global Investors Summit in February.

The government has slotted a special session on this issue during the three-day summit as well where investors would be briefed on the “transformation” of the law and order situation under the Yogi administration since 2017, a senior state government official told News18. “Crime and gangs were the main reason why investors were earlier afraid of coming to UP before Yogi rule,” the official said.

CM Yogi Adityanath stressed this in his meeting with top corporates in Mumbai on Wednesday when he highlighted that prior to 2017, women’s safety was compromised in UP. “People from Mumbai were scared of the name Azamgarh before 2017 as it was known as a hub for crime and criminals. Now, it is among the most developing districts in the state as a university and an airport are being built in Azamgarh,” the chief minister said in Mumbai.

‘Women safe now in UP’

Citing concerns over the safety of women, the CM said that girls were earlier not sent to schools or even to the marketplaces. “There was a fear of them being abducted. Boys pursued education while staying in faraway hostels. The scenario has changed considerably. Women are feeling safe and secure now,” the chief minister said in Mumbai.

He further said that women now feel safe in UP as cognisance is taken for each and every complaint filed by any woman immediately. “We saw the results of these actions taken by the government, as during the elections, these women, who are 50 per cent of the total voters, came forward to vote in full force for the lotus symbol,” Yogi said.

Issuing a stern warning to the criminals, the CM further said, “In Uttar Pradesh, nobody can be forced to do anything against that concerned person’s wish because no such element would be spared.” He said the government has also formed anti-land mafia squads across the state.

The CM also said that former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh had won from the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat for the BJP in UP. “It was the result of transformation witnessed in the last five years,” he said.

UP’s record

Before investors, the Uttar Pradesh government is citing its record since 2017. It claims that police have seized and demolished properties worth over Rs 2,500 crore since 2017, belonging to 62 mafia leaders. Over 150 criminals have been killed in police encounters and many more have been acted against under tough provisions like the National Security Act, Goonda Act, and the Anti-Gangsters Act.

Read all the Latest India News here