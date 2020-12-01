UP Issues New Covid-19 Guidelines, Districts May Impose Night Curfew

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines for COVID-19 in the state, giving authority to local district administrations to impose night curfew and restrictions depending upon the situation locally. However, the fresh mandates, issued by the UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Monday, clarified that no lockdown may be imposed outside containment zones without prior approval of the central government.

As per the new guidelines, the restrictions regarding marriages, social gatherings issued on November 23 will remain the same. The new rules which are in sync with the guidelines issued by the central government and will come into play from December 1.

UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has asked various district administrations to implement the fresh guidelines strictly in order to contain the spread of the virus. “Although the number of positive cases has come down in majority of places, there has been a slight increase in the positivity rate in some places which should be dealt with alertness and caution,” Tiwari said.

“As per the local requirements, the DM may put night curfews or may impose section 144 of the CrPC outside the containment zone to curb the spread of the COVID19. The containment zones should be demarcated at micro level, also it will have to be ensured that there is no unnecessary movement in these zones except for medical and essential services,” said RK Tiwari, adding that all the houses in containment zones will be monitored by the surveillance teams.

People above the age of 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant ladies should not go outside unless necessary, the new guidelines say.The various district administrations have been asked to ensure social distancing and penalise those who do not wear face masks in public places.

In cities with more than weekly positive rate of 10% and above, the concerned officials may implement staggered official timings in order to ensure social distancing.