UP ITI 2020 Counseling, Seat Allotment Date Extended Till October 8

The Vyavsayik Pariksha Parishad (VPP) of Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date of reporting for UP ITI 2020 counseling and seat allotment round from October 5 to October 8.

The process of counseling and seat allotment will be carried out offline. The aspirants will be called based on the rank that they have got in the first merit list of UP ITI 2020. The candidates who have made the cut will be awarded seats in ITI institutes in Group A & B trade colleges based on their merit rank.

Since this process is offline, candidates will mandatorily have to go to the venue with all documents and certificates that are required. Those who are unable to be present for the counseling, their admission will be cancelled.

The UP ITI first Merit List 2020 for the National Council of Vocational Training and State Council of Vocational Training was released on September 29. The list was made available on the official website, apps.vppup.in

The merit list consists of names of those aspirants who have been shortlisted for admissions in National Council of Vocational Training and State Council of Vocational Training courses by ITI institutes based in UP. It must be noted that the second merit list is also expected to be out soon but the date of the same has not been announced by the authorities as yet.

Those who have not checked the result till now can do so now by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to scvtup.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads results and is also hyperlinked. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open, wherein you will have to locate a UP ITI Merit List 2020 and tap on it

Step 4: You will be asked to enter your details and hit the submit button

Step 5: Download a copy of the list and also keep a print of the same.