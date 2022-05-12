UP Jal Nigam Recruitment Scam: Azam Khan Produced in Special CBI Court

Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan, who has been in Sitapur jail for more than two years, was on Thursday produced in a special CBI court here in connection with an alleged recruitment scam of UP Jal Nigam. Khan was produced before the court of Special CBI Judge Manoj Pandey, officials said. During the hearing, the SP leader and 10 other co-accused said that they had not been provided with a complete copy of the chargesheet and as such, charges could not be framed against them.

On this, the court fixed June 7 as the next date of hearing. According to the prosecution case, Khan, the then UP minister, acted in an illegal manner and filled as many as 1,342 posts in connivance with the co-accused.

The state government had on July 13, 2017, constituted an SIT which found the allegations true during inquiry. Later, an FIR was lodged in the case on April 25, 2018, and the case was handed over to the CBI. Khan is lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases lodged against him in Rampur.

