1-min read

Contributor Content

Updated:April 6, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
UP JEE BEd 2018 Admit Card released at lkouniv.ac.in; Download Now!
Image for representation only.
UP JEE BEd 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Lucknow University on its official website - lkouniv.ac.in. The varsity is scheduled to organize the UP JEE BEd Admission Test 2018 on Wednesday, 11th April 2018, next week. Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their admit card now:

How to download UP JEE B.Ed 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2 – Under Current Events box click on JEE B.Ed. 2018-20

Step 3 – Click on Download Admit Card tab given at the right hand side of the screen

Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click to download Admit Card’

Step 5 – Enter your User Id and Password and click on Login

Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1936/55103/login.html
UP JEE BEd 2018 – Examination Schedule:

Paper I – 8AM to 11PM reporting time 7:30AM
Paper II – 1PM to 4PM reporting time 12:30PM
Blind candidates need to report to their examination centre one day before the exam i.e. on 10th April 2018 to complete the writer formalities.

Admit Card & Photo ID Proof:

The Admit Card will carry important information like Examination Centre, Roll Number and other important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must carry an additional copy of the Admit Card for submitting at the examination centre for verification.

Candidates are required to carry a government issued Photo ID Proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc for the verification process. Candidates must carry that ID Card which has the similar photograph, name and signature as given for the Admit Card, to avoid any hassle.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

