English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP JEE BEd 2018 Admit Card released at lkouniv.ac.in; Download Now!
UP JEE BEd 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Lucknow University on its official website - lkouniv.ac.in. The varsity is scheduled to organize the UP JEE BEd Admission Test 2018 on Wednesday, 11th April 2018, next week.
Image for representation only.
UP JEE BEd 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Lucknow University on its official website - lkouniv.ac.in. The varsity is scheduled to organize the UP JEE BEd Admission Test 2018 on Wednesday, 11th April 2018, next week. Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their admit card now:
How to download UP JEE B.Ed 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Current Events box click on JEE B.Ed. 2018-20
Step 3 – Click on Download Admit Card tab given at the right hand side of the screen
Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click to download Admit Card’
Step 5 – Enter your User Id and Password and click on Login
Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1936/55103/login.html
UP JEE BEd 2018 – Examination Schedule:
Paper I – 8AM to 11PM reporting time 7:30AM
Paper II – 1PM to 4PM reporting time 12:30PM
Blind candidates need to report to their examination centre one day before the exam i.e. on 10th April 2018 to complete the writer formalities.
Admit Card & Photo ID Proof:
The Admit Card will carry important information like Examination Centre, Roll Number and other important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must carry an additional copy of the Admit Card for submitting at the examination centre for verification.
Candidates are required to carry a government issued Photo ID Proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc for the verification process. Candidates must carry that ID Card which has the similar photograph, name and signature as given for the Admit Card, to avoid any hassle.
Also Watch
How to download UP JEE B.Ed 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Current Events box click on JEE B.Ed. 2018-20
Step 3 – Click on Download Admit Card tab given at the right hand side of the screen
Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click to download Admit Card’
Step 5 – Enter your User Id and Password and click on Login
Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1936/55103/login.html
UP JEE BEd 2018 – Examination Schedule:
Paper I – 8AM to 11PM reporting time 7:30AM
Paper II – 1PM to 4PM reporting time 12:30PM
Blind candidates need to report to their examination centre one day before the exam i.e. on 10th April 2018 to complete the writer formalities.
Admit Card & Photo ID Proof:
The Admit Card will carry important information like Examination Centre, Roll Number and other important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must carry an additional copy of the Admit Card for submitting at the examination centre for verification.
Candidates are required to carry a government issued Photo ID Proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, etc for the verification process. Candidates must carry that ID Card which has the similar photograph, name and signature as given for the Admit Card, to avoid any hassle.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond