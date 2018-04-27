English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP JEE BEd Result 2018 Declared at upbed.nic.in; Download Seat Allotment Now
UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam Result 2018 for has been declared by the Lucknow University on its official website - upbed.nic.in. The UP JEE B.Ed 2018 Admission Test was organized on 11th April 2018 by Lucknow University in two sessions for candidates seeking admissions to 2-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for 2018 – 20 session in the Education Institutions and Colleges of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Screen grab of the official website of UP B.Ed JEEE.
UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam Result 2018 for has been declared by the Lucknow University on its official website - upbed.nic.in. The UP JEE B.Ed 2018 Admission Test was organized on 11th April 2018 by Lucknow University in two sessions for candidates seeking admissions to 2-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for 2018 – 20 session in the Education Institutions and Colleges of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upbed.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Allotment Result’ from the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on U.P. B.Ed 2017
Step 4 – Click on Show Result
Step 5 – Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://upbed.nic.in/oncampusresult/Allottmentresultlogin.aspx
The UP JEE B.Ed 2018 exam was organized in 469 exam centres at 11 cities of the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 233913 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 209581 candidates had appeared in the first shift while 210263 reported in the second shift. The result of only those candidates has been declared who had appeared in both the papers.
Also Watch
How to check UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upbed.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Allotment Result’ from the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on U.P. B.Ed 2017
Step 4 – Click on Show Result
Step 5 – Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://upbed.nic.in/oncampusresult/Allottmentresultlogin.aspx
The UP JEE B.Ed 2018 exam was organized in 469 exam centres at 11 cities of the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 233913 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 209581 candidates had appeared in the first shift while 210263 reported in the second shift. The result of only those candidates has been declared who had appeared in both the papers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage