UP JEE BEd Result 2018 Declared at upbed.nic.in; Download Seat Allotment Now

UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam Result 2018 for has been declared by the Lucknow University on its official website - upbed.nic.in. The UP JEE B.Ed 2018 Admission Test was organized on 11th April 2018 by Lucknow University in two sessions for candidates seeking admissions to 2-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for 2018 – 20 session in the Education Institutions and Colleges of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upbed.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Allotment Result’ from the top navibarStep 3 – Click on U.P. B.Ed 2017Step 4 – Click on Show ResultStep 5 – Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and SubmitStep 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceThe UP JEE B.Ed 2018 exam was organized in 469 exam centres at 11 cities of the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 233913 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 209581 candidates had appeared in the first shift while 210263 reported in the second shift. The result of only those candidates has been declared who had appeared in both the papers.