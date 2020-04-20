UP JEE Polytechnic 2020: Last Date for Application Submission Extended at jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for UP JEE 2020 polytechnic registration form submission to May 11. The decision by the Council comes in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown being extended to May 3. The Council has said candidates can make corrections in their application forms from May 12 to May 15. Interested candidates will have to apply through the official website at jeecup.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council has said the entrance examination is scheduled for June 14 and June 15. The entrance exam for group A and E will be conducted on June 14, while for group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and group K1-K8 will be held on June 15 at different locations in the State.

JEECUP is a state-level entrance exam and is conducted for admission to various courses such as Polytechnic Diploma, PG Diploma and Post Diploma in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Management.

It is expected that the UP JEE 2020 Polytechnic admit card for the entrance examination will be released one week before the exam.

Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council for future updates.

