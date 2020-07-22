UP Journalist Shot in Front of Children in Ghaziabad Dies, Congress Slams 'Jungle Raj'

A journalist from Uttar Pradesh, who was shot in Ghaziabad near Delhi by unknown persons on Monday, died on Wednesday morning at a hospital.

The journalist, identified as Vikram Joshi, was attacked while he was returning from his sister's place on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men opened fire at him.

Joshi received a bullet injury on his head and was in a critical condition at city's Yashoda Hospital, reported ANI.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed the incident as shocking and added that there was a lack of fear of law and order.

“Shocking jungle raaj in #Ghaziabad area with journalist #Joshi, already known as complainant in #FIR, being shot on scooter while with his daughters, struggling in coma with bullet in skull! Thank God daughters not hit. Shocking, scary, disgusting lack of fear of law & order! #UP,” Singhvi wrote on Twitter.

Visuals of the attack were captured in CCTV footage of a road in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area, where the attack took place. Nine people have been arrested in connection with a case.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the attack on the journalist.

"If this is the law and order situation in Ghaziabad, which is in NCR, you can understand how bad the situation is across Uttar Pradesh. A journalist was shot at because he had filed a complaint about his niece being harassed. As the law of jungle prevails, how can an ordinary citizen feel safe?" she wrote on Twitter.

The journalist’s nephew named one Kamal-ud-Din and said that they would not accept his uncle's body until the main accused is arrested.

“Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din’s son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her birthday when the incident occurred. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din’s son attacked him and shot him. We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught,” the nephew told news agency ANI.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, Joshi's bike can be seen veering when suddenly in no time, a group of men surround the vehicle and begin hitting him. The two children started to run away the moment the bike fell.

Joshi was then dragged towards a car and the accused started to beat him before fleeing the spot, following which Joshi's daughter came running towards him, screaming for help.

The incident took place days after Joshi filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.