UP: Judicial Custody Extended of JE Held for Sexual Exploitation of Children

A local court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of a junior engineer of the Irrigation Department, who has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children, till December 14. On the application of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Additional and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Mohammad Rizwan Ahmed extended the judicial custody of Ram Bhavan till December 14, government counsel Manoj Dixit said.

The court had earlier given five-day custody of the junior engineer which ended on November 30, the counsel said, adding that the CBI also presented in the court the evidence collected during the questioning of the JE.

Bhavan was arrested on November 16 by the CBI on charges of alleged sexual exploitation of children for a decade and selling video clips and photographs of his nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles across the globe. He was subsequently suspended.