UP, Kerala, Maharashtra Hit as Swine Flu Creeps in: Here are Symptoms, Prevention & Cure You Must Know

Amid surging Covid-19 infections, cases of Influenza H1N1 (swine flu) in various parts of the country have raised an alarm for a new threat. Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are among those states which have confirmed several Swine Flu cases so far, prompting authorities into action.

Situation in India

Maharashtra confirmed its first H1N1 casualty of 2022 when a nine-year-old girl from Talasari, Palghar died on July 10. According to Mumbai’s civic body, 11 confirmed cases of influenza H1N1 have been reported in July so far, which is nine more than the number of cases in June. The state reported 44 cases in 2020 and 64 in 2021 but no deaths have been reported in the past three years.

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani informed that African swine fever has been reported in Wayanad district. In Uttar Pradesh, a man, who was suffering from fever, cold, cough and back pain for about 10 days, has tested positive for swine flu.

Meanwhile, Assam has taken several precautionary measures to control the spread of African swine fever.

“Our state has been badly affected by African swine fever. We have identified 72 epicentres in the state. This disease is epidemic and the mortality rate is 100 per cent. People are not willing to culling and this is one of the major problems for us,” Atul Bora, Assam Animal Husbandry Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

What is Swine Flu or H1N1 influenza?

Swine Flu is a respiratory disease of pigs caused by type A influenza viruses. It affects the respiratory tracts of humans and can be caused by coming close to infected pigs. H1NI virus has the potential to spread from person to person.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the influenza virus spread rapidly across 74 countries after early reports of influenza outbreaks in North America in April 2009. It was declared a pandemic by the WHO in June 2009. Two months later in August, the WHO declared an end to the H1N1 influenza pandemic.

Swine Flu or H1N1 influenza symptoms

Fever, cough, running nose and sore throat, head ache, body ache, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting are symptoms of flu caused by the H1N1 virus.

Influenza may affect all age groups but health workers and persons with comorbid conditions (such as lung disease, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, blood disorders, diabetes) and immuno-compromised persons are at higher risk, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) pointed out.

Prevention from Swine Flu

If you want to keep Swine Flu at bay, wash your hands frequently with soap and water/alcohol-based hand rubs/ antiseptic hand wash. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that hand hygiene is the single most important measure to reduce the risk of transmitting infectious organism from one person to other. Clean your hands after using the washroom and public transport and public toilets.

For all individuals with signs and symptoms influenza-like illness, the health ministry recommended that they should cover the nose/mouth with a handkerchief/ tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and perform hand hygiene.

People have been advised to stay at arm’s length away from those showing symptoms of influenza-like illness.

If one has caught the virus, one should quarantine oneself to contain the spread of swine flu. People are also advised to wear face masks while venturing out of their house.

What do doctors say?

Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai, a Pulmonologist, was quoted by Times of India as saying that a severe HIN1 infection badly affected the lungs of these patients.

“At least 50% of patients with flu-like symptoms are coming positive for HIN1. It can be said H1N1 is competing with Covid right now,” he was quoted.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who has treated over a dozen cases in the past few weeks, said that Oseltamivir is a highly effective drug against Swine Flu.

“It works beautifully, provided it is administered within 48-72 hours and criticality can be avoided. In most cases, symptoms are fever, runny nose, body ache, upper respiratory infection. Physicians must keep a very high index of suspicion for H1N1. Those with serious symptoms must not wait thinking it’s Covid,” he said.

