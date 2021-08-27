UP Khadi Board Vice Chairman’s Driver Found Hanging in Moradabad Circuit House

Body of a man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room in Moradabad circuit house in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, in suspicious condition. The body was recovered from the circuit house room booked in the name of Vice Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Gram Udyog Board Gopal Anjan, who enjoys the status of a Minister of State.

According to Moradabad Police, the victim has been identified as Luvkush Shukla, a resident of Sitapur. “The deceased used to drive Anjan’s car,” added police.

“We received information from the circuit house employees that a body was hanging from room number 7 of the circuit house located oin Delhi Road under Majhaula police jurisdiction, which was booked by the Vice Chairman of Khadi Board Gopal Anjan,” said a senior police officer.

The officer further added that on receiving the information a team from Majhaula police station rushed to the circuit house. “The police team broked open the door of the circuit house and found that a man was hanging from the ceiling of the circuit house room,” said Moradabad Police.

According to one of the police officers who visited the circuit house to investigate, Shukla’s body was decomposing. The officer said that Anjan’s driver may have died by suicide at least 48 hours before the body was spotted hanging.

The deceased was identified from the identity card recovered from his pant pocket.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Majhaula police station. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Shukla’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in suspicious condition,” said the officer.

The investigating officer has also taken help from the forensic team to collect scientific evidence from the room where Shukla’s body was found hanging.

