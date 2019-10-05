UP Killer Who Posted Videos on TikTok Shoots Self Dead While Trying to Evade Arrest

Lucknow: A wanted criminal, who posted TikTok videos after allegedly killing three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, shot himself dead while trying to evade arrest, police said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased, identified as Ashwani Kumar alias ‘Jonny Dada’, has allegedly killed local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhim Singh Kashyap’s son Chandra Bhushan alias Rahul, 24, and his cousin Krishna alias Lala, 25, after inviting them for a drink on September 26.

Kumar allegedly shot dead a former air hostess also after barging into her house after which the UP police launched a manhunt against him. He was reportedly absconding since then.

The 33-year-old man, believed to be drug addict, had posted multiple text messages, Tik Tok videos and photographs on Facebook, claiming he would harm people who insulted him.

Bijnor’s police told that Jonny Dada shot himself with a revolver he was carrying inside a bus heading towards Uttarakhand’s Dehradun in an attempt to escape from Bijnor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.