Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Killer Who Posted Videos on TikTok Shoots Self Dead While Trying to Evade Arrest

The deceased, identified as ‘Jonny Dada’, has allegedly killed local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhim Singh Kashyap’s son Chandra Bhushan.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Killer Who Posted Videos on TikTok Shoots Self Dead While Trying to Evade Arrest
Image for Representation (Source: News18 )

Lucknow: A wanted criminal, who posted TikTok videos after allegedly killing three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, shot himself dead while trying to evade arrest, police said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased, identified as Ashwani Kumar alias ‘Jonny Dada’, has allegedly killed local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhim Singh Kashyap’s son Chandra Bhushan alias Rahul, 24, and his cousin Krishna alias Lala, 25, after inviting them for a drink on September 26.

Kumar allegedly shot dead a former air hostess also after barging into her house after which the UP police launched a manhunt against him. He was reportedly absconding since then.

The 33-year-old man, believed to be drug addict, had posted multiple text messages, Tik Tok videos and photographs on Facebook, claiming he would harm people who insulted him.

Bijnor’s police told that Jonny Dada shot himself with a revolver he was carrying inside a bus heading towards Uttarakhand’s Dehradun in an attempt to escape from Bijnor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram