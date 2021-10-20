LeT Terrorist, Who Killed UP Carpenter in Kashmir's Pulwana, Gunned Down

Terrorist Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, was gunned down on Wednesday. Kashmir police said that Adil Wani was district commander (Shopian) of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. The officials said two ultras of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, have been killed. Three security force personnel sustained injuries in the operation, the officials said.

In a tweet, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said, “One of the killed #terrorists has been #identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since 7/2020… So far, 15 terrorists have been #neutralised in 2 weeks". “Killed #terrorist Adil Wani was #involved in #killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed #terror outfit LeT(TRF)," Kumar tweeted. .

Carpenter, Sakir Ahmed Wani from UP’s Saharanpur, was killed in Pulwama district’s Litter town. Sakir is survived by five children. His wife Nafisa died around six months back because of Covid, a local corporator and his neighbour Mansoor Badar was quoted by Indian Express. He is the ninth victim to be targeted by the terrorists in the past two weeks.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh government visited the family on Saturday evening and assured all possible help. On Saturday, the terrorists had killed two migrants. While one was Sakir, the other one was gol-gappa hawker from Bihar. Arbind Kumar Sah was shot dead at point-blank range in Srinagar.

On Friday, a terrorist involved in the targeted killings of civilians from minority communities in Srinagar was gunned down in an anti-terror operation in the Pulwama district.

According to J&K police, security agencies received the information about the presence of the terrorist, Shahid Bashir Sheikh, in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, prompting a search and cordon operation. Police said that the slain terrorist was a resident of Srinagar.

