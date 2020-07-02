UP Launches Mammoth Screening Drive Across the State to Curb Covid-19 Spread, Deaths

The Uttar Pradesh government launched a massive screening drive across the state on Wednesday, to curb Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The drive, which started in Meerut, is expected to reach other parts of the state soon, for the collection of data related to the novel coronavirus disease, aimed at reducing its fatality rate in UP.

Speaking at the launching of the screening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government was determined to combat all vector borne diseases along with Covid-19. He said all people residing in UP would be screened under the initiative.

The screening drive started from six major districts under Meerut division, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, which are reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. These also include Bulandshehar, Hapur, Baghpat and Meerut.

Designated health teams will be visiting the residents of these districts from Thursday onwards. In Meerut, the drive will last till July 12, while in other districts, it will be held from July 5 to July 15.

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has prepared itself for the mammoth exercise by constituting about one lakh surveillance teams. Sample testing, admission and treatment in hospitals, will be the focal points of this exercise, aimed primarily at reducing Covid-19 deaths.

Testing has also seen a rise in the state, with more than 25,000 Covid-19 samples being taken daily as of now. The number of beds for Covid-19 patients has also been increased; there are now 1.55 lakh beds allocated for the purpose.

Coronavirus continues to plague the state, with 585 new Covid-19 cases being reported on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 24,285. Twenty-one deaths were also reported, and the total fatality count now stands at 718.

Fifty-eight out of the 585 new cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, followed by the state capital Lucknow which witnessed 54 cases, and Ghaziabad's 52 new cases.