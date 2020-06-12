UP Launches Scheme for Child Workers, Those Who Support Families to Get Rs 1,000 Monthly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the ‘Bal Shramik Vidyadhan Yojana’ on the International Child Labour Prohibition Day.

The first phase of the programme will benefit 2,000 children from 57 districts, he said, adding Atal residential schools will be readied to provide quality education to the children of workers from the next academic session. "Along with studying in these schools, children will also get opportunities to develop according to their interest and ability. The families of the children will also get the benefits of all the schemes of the central and state government,” he added.

Under the scheme the government will give Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 to selected boys and girls on a monthly basis. If they pass classes 8, 9 and 10, they will be given an additional amount of Rs 6,000 for having cleared each standard.

The eligible beneficiaries of the scheme will be working boys or girls aged 8 to 18 years in the organised or unorganised sector who are earning members of their family due to unfavourable situations. These include children whose mother or father or both have died, both the mother and father are permanently disabled, a woman or mother is the head of the family, or both have incurable disease or have no land of their own.