UP Law Student Who Was Jailed after Accusing Ex-Minister Chinmayanand of Sexual Harassment Granted Bail

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a 23-year-old law student who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The law student from Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested for extortion and blackmail after she accused the former minister of rape, was given bail after spending two months in jail.

The student was arrested by the Special Investigation Team in the extortion case in September.

The woman was studying in Chinmayanand's Swami Shukdevanand Law College in Shahjahanpur.

