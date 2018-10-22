English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Lawmaker's Wife Held for Killing ‘Drunk’ Son, Cops Smell a Rat Moments Before Cremation
Meera Yadav, wife of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav, tried to pass off her son’s murder as cardiac arrest.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav's wife Meera Yadav was on Monday arrested for killing her 23-year-old son Abhijit Yadav, police said.
She was detained late on Sunday for interrogation, during which she broke down and accepted strangulating her own son.
Abhijt Yadav was found dead in the official Darulshafa legislators flat on Sunday. Preliminary reports called it a "cardiac arrest".
Meera Yadav told family members and neighbours that her son had come back drunk late on Saturday. He was restless through the night. She had applied soothing balm on his chest when he complained of pain on his left arm.
He never woke up, she told neighbours.
The son's body was on its way to the cremation ground when the police intervened after some family friends alleged foul play.
Lucknow's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani ordered an autopsy which confirmed "strangulation" as the cause of death.
Meera Yadav, who is the second wife of Ramesh Yadav, also kept changing her accounts of the tragedy which spiked police suspicion.
Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police (SP-East) said the accused told the police that her drunk son misbehaved with her. In a fit of rage, Meera Yadav then strangulated him.
The MLC's wife had quit her job at the state Tourism Department not long back. She was living at the Darulshafa flat with her two sons Abhishek and Abhijit.
She was detained late on Sunday for interrogation, during which she broke down and accepted strangulating her own son.
Abhijt Yadav was found dead in the official Darulshafa legislators flat on Sunday. Preliminary reports called it a "cardiac arrest".
Meera Yadav told family members and neighbours that her son had come back drunk late on Saturday. He was restless through the night. She had applied soothing balm on his chest when he complained of pain on his left arm.
He never woke up, she told neighbours.
The son's body was on its way to the cremation ground when the police intervened after some family friends alleged foul play.
Lucknow's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani ordered an autopsy which confirmed "strangulation" as the cause of death.
Meera Yadav, who is the second wife of Ramesh Yadav, also kept changing her accounts of the tragedy which spiked police suspicion.
Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police (SP-East) said the accused told the police that her drunk son misbehaved with her. In a fit of rage, Meera Yadav then strangulated him.
The MLC's wife had quit her job at the state Tourism Department not long back. She was living at the Darulshafa flat with her two sons Abhishek and Abhijit.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Reaction on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Announcement is Hilarious
- Real Madrid Needs Win in Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
- Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...