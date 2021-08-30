UP Leads India’s Covid-19 Vax Drive; Maharashtra, Gujarat Have Most Fully Vaccinated Adults

Uttar Pradesh is leading India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as it alone has vaccinated more than 7.04 crore beneficiaries so far, however, Maharashtra is leading the chart in terms of providing the highest number of people with both the doses, Union Health Ministry data shows.

For now, more than 63.43 crore people have been vaccinated across the country. Of these, 14.58 crore or 23% have been fully vaccinated, according to the data.

Only 16%, that is, 1.13 crore, of the UP’s 7.04 crore vaccinated population is fully vaccinated. While Maharashtra has inoculated 1.54 crore of the total 5.71 crore beneficiaries with both the doses.

(CHART: Total Anti-Covid Vaccination So Far)

Gujarat, having vaccinated 4.55 crore people so far, has given both the doses to over 1.13 crore — at least 27,878 more people than Uttar Pradesh, the data shows.

Other states that have fully vaccinated more than one crore people are: West Bengal (1.11 crore), Rajasthan (1.06 crore) and Karnataka (1 crore).

Uttar Pradesh is not just leading the chart of overall vaccination, irrespective of the doses, the state has also vaccinated most people across the country in August. On an average, the state has vaccinated 7.06 lakh per day, while Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat were vaccinating less than 5 lakh during the month.

(CHART: Total Vaccination by States in August (in crore))

Uttar Pradesh has provided jabs to at least 2.2 crore people in August, followed by Madhya Pradesh that has vaccinated 1.33 crore. Maharashtra (1.25 crore), Gujarat (1.21 crore), Bihar (1.08 crore) and Karnataka (1.05 crore) have vaccinated more than one crore doses in the month.

In terms of per day vaccination, Uttar Pradesh is followed by Madhya Pradesh (4.6 lakh), Maharashtra (4.33 lakh) and Gujarat (4.17 lakh).

Of the data of 15 states analysed by CNN-News18, Delhi was on the other end of the spectrum, vaccinating just 1.08 lakh people per day in August. Haryana (1.49 lakh), Odisha (1.78 lakh) and Assam (2.21 lakh) were in the bottom five.

(CHART: Average Per Day Vaccination by States in August (in lakh))

India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 in January and expanded it to all above 18 years of age on May 1 in a phased manner.

The pace of vaccination in August has picked up as compared to the previous months amid the fear of the third wave. In just 29 days of August, 16.40 crore people were vaccinated, making it more than 56 lakh people per day — more than double the numbers in May.

(Chart: Month-Wise Vaccination in India)

In May, India vaccinated 6.11 crore. In June, the number was 11.95 crore while 13.45 crore were given the shots in July, the health ministry data shows.

Further, in July, the average per day jab administration rate was 43.41 lakh doses. In June, the average per day vaccination rate was nearly 40 lakh while in May it was little less than 20 lakh.

