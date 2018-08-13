English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Learns it Lesson, Says No Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj This Independence Day
During Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day, a 22-year-old youth, identified as Abhishek Gupta alias Chandan, was shot dead by some people after which a series of violence and arson incidents had taken place in Kasganj.
RAF deployed in violence-hit Kasganj. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: Taking a lesson from the violence that occurred during a Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day this year, the local administration in Kasganj has denied permission for any such procession on Independence Day.
"No permission has been given to any yatra on the Independence day by the administration. If school students want to take out a tableau, they are allowed. No other yatra will be allowed by the administration which is not taken out traditionally," Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi told PTI over phone.
During Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day, a 22-year-old youth, identified as Abhishek Gupta alias Chandan, was shot dead by some people after which a series of violence and arson incidents had taken place in Kasganj.
Security personnel have been deployed in Kasganj to maintain law and order, and over 100 suspected people are bound under Section 116 (3) of the Code of Criminal
Procedure (CrPC), officials said here.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced in the district, they said.
Various organisations had sought permission to organise Tiranga Yatras on August 15, claiming that it was a tradition but the district magistrate has not granted any permission to them.
Also Watch
"No permission has been given to any yatra on the Independence day by the administration. If school students want to take out a tableau, they are allowed. No other yatra will be allowed by the administration which is not taken out traditionally," Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi told PTI over phone.
During Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day, a 22-year-old youth, identified as Abhishek Gupta alias Chandan, was shot dead by some people after which a series of violence and arson incidents had taken place in Kasganj.
Security personnel have been deployed in Kasganj to maintain law and order, and over 100 suspected people are bound under Section 116 (3) of the Code of Criminal
Procedure (CrPC), officials said here.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced in the district, they said.
Various organisations had sought permission to organise Tiranga Yatras on August 15, claiming that it was a tradition but the district magistrate has not granted any permission to them.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Opts Out of AIB's Political Satire Gormint Due to 'Ongoing' Physical Condition
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
- NASA Blasts Off Historic Parker Solar Probe for Closest Encounter With the Sun Yet
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...