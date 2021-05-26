UP Leaves Maharashtra Behind in Vaccine Race With More Per-day Jabs, Sena MP Blames 'Piecemeal' Supply

Uttar Pradesh has sprung a surprise in the last 12 days scoring more daily jabs than Maharashtra. In the past 24 hours, UP recorded the highest number of doses administered in a day- 2.7 lakh jabs, while on Monday the state administered 2.8 lakh jabs.

In Maharashtra, officials have given a total of 2.13 crore jabs so far, the highest for any state in the country, and led in daily jabs too since January while scoring a high of 5.4 lakh doses on April 26. But since May 14, Uttar Pradesh has scored more daily jabs than Maharashtra to become the state doing the highest daily vaccinations, with total jabs standing at 1.7 crore, as per official data on the Cowin platform.

Comparing the jabs given per million population, UP is at the last spot in India at 73,500 while Maharashtra is at 1.7 lakh. In the past 24 hours, Maharashtra has inoculated nearly 1.95 lakh and on Monday it administered nearly 2.5 lakh jabs.

“The major reason is that Maharashtra is not getting adequate vaccines. The vaccines in the pipeline come in a piece-meal way. We are focusing on the 45+ age group and it is a fact that our urban centers like Mumbai and Pune have done vaccination at war-footing,” Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Priyanka Chaturvedi told News18.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told News18 that UP’s vaccination numbers are further expected to increase as the state is opening up vaccination for 18-44 age group in all districts, against 23 districts presently. “We are vaccinating the highest number of people now daily. We have an adequate number of vaccines,” Sehgal said.

Maharashtra trails UP in a big way in the 18-44 category in which vaccinations opened from May 1, with UP having delivered 13.61 lakh jabs in this category while Maharashtra has only vaccinated 7.47 lakh people.

“UP had lately got a much larger share of vaccines in the allocations. We have invited global tenders for the 18-44 group but Pfizer and Moderna have an issue with the indemnity clause,” Chaturvedi said.

There was also a disparity in the price on which vaccines are being offered to states and private hospitals by the manufacturers and the call was handed over to them to fix this, she added. “Hence the state government is suffering as the manufacturers want to supply to private hospitals first,” Chaturvedi said.

However in UP, vaccination numbers are going up as the state is working hard on removing rural hesitancy for the jabs and removing misgivings among the villagers, Sehgal said. “We have surveillance committees in 97,000 villages who are running a campaign both on testing and vaccination. We have also started a public campaign ‘Mera Gaon, Corona Mukt Gaon’ under which money allocations as prize money will be given to villages becoming free of corona, to be used for development projects in the village. This campaign involved vaccination too,” Sehgal added and claimed that 68% of villages in UP had no active Covid case.

