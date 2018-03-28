UP Legislative Council Passes Anti-Organised Crime UPCOCA, Bill Goes to Governor for Final Nod

: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was finally successful in getting the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act Bill (UPCOCA) passed in the UP Legislative Council on Wednesday.The bill, which had been blocked on March 13, was re-introduced in the Assembly on March 27. The bill will be sent for the Governor's approval. Adityanath said that UPCOCA was the need of the hour. "There is a strong need of this law to curb organized crime in the state. We have brought UPCOCA in the interest of public safety," he said.The Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly on December 21, 2017 and was sent to the upper house, where the Opposition is in majority, but it was turned down on March 13 and returned to the Assembly on March 14.The proposed legislation on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) seeks to curb organsied crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror or dislodge the government forcibly or through violent means.The UPCOCA Bill, 2017, also seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means, or damaging life and property, or for involvement in anti-national or any destructive activities.However, the opposition parties fear that it would be used to suppress the voice of political opponents. They termed UPCOCA as a tool to suppress the voice of opposition and the common man."BJP used to say that encounters of criminals will improve the law and order situation in the state but nothing has changed. Nothing will change until the government gives charge to able officers. The government should instead focus more on Dial 100 and 1090 emergency numbers, then only law and order situation can improve," he said.BSP supremo Mayawati also raised her concerns against UPCOCA and had said that this would be used against Dalits, the poor and minorities. "BJP is using such laws against Dalits and the poor in the BJP-ruled states for their vested interests. Hence, UPCOCA which is made on the basis of MCOCA will also be misused to suppress the voices against the ruling party," she said.