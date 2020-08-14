UP Legislator Vijay Mishra, Wanted in Extortion Case, Detained by Police in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday detained an Uttar Pradesh MLA booked in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was detained at the Tanodia police post in Agar Malwa on a request from the UP Police, a senior MP Police official said.

"We had received a communication from the Bhadohi police seeking help in this regard, therefore, we detained him," said Agar Malwa SP Rakesh.

"He was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain," said Rakesh, adding they have informed the Bhadohi police.

To a question, the SP clarified that Mishra has been detained and not arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police. Further action in the matter will be taken by the Bhadohi police, he added.

Meanwhile, Bhadohi SP Ram Badan said they had requested the MP Police to detain him.

There were inputs about Mishra going for a darshan to the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain and the SP Agar Malwa was informed about it with a request to stop him, said Badan, adding a police team has already left to bring him back.

Badan said an FIR was lodged against the MLA, his wife Ramlali and son Vishnu Mishra on August 4 by his relative Krishna Mohan Tewari for allegedly grabbing property after threatening him. They were booked under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting person in fear of death of grievous hurt), 449 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

A day earlier, Mishra had issued a video referring to himself as a Brahmin and alleging that his opponents had hatched a conspiracy to frame him. There are 73 cases lodged against him. He has been booked under Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

The Bhadohi SP said a team has been constituted to nab the MLA's wife and son.

Meanwhile, a Bhadohi court rejected the interim bail application of his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the UP Legislative Council from the Samajwadi Party. Rejecting the bail plea, Additional District Judge P N Srivastava asked her to approach the MP/MLA court in this regard.

Mishra's daughter Rima Mishra had moved the interim bail application for her mother and brother Vishnu Mishra.

According to government counsel Dinesh Pandey, the court however, stayed the arrest of Vishnu Mishra till the completion of the hearing on his interim bail. The next date of hearing in this connection has been fixed for August 20.