UP: Locals Report Cracks in Baghpat Houses, Days After Similar Incident in Aligarh

After Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand, a few houses in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat have developed cracks, causing fear among residents. According to Baghpat’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM), cracks have appeared in four to five houses in the Thakurdwara area of the district.

The official further said the administration and looking into the matter and will find the cause and solution to the problem soon.

“We have received information that 4-5 houses have developed cracks. SDM has been asked to reach the spot. We will find a solution soon," the ADM told the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest cracks have appeared in about 25 houses in the locality, with some much more severe than the others. Locals of the area blamed leakage from the water pipeline after the gas pipeline was laid underground, for the sinking of the mud, which led to the cracking of walls, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

This comes at the heel of other reports that said that around two dozen houses in Aligarh’s Kanwari Ganj have developed cracks in the past five days. In Aligarh, the panic-stricken locals blamed “shoddy" work while laying pipelines in the area under the Smart City project for the cracks in their houses.

Additional Nagar Ayukta of Aligarh civic body Rakesh Kumar Yadav told news agency PTI that officials inspected the area following complaints by residents and a preliminary report was expected shortly.

The locality is on the slope of a hillock the top of which is known as the Upper Kot area the oldest residential area of the city.

Read all the Latest India News here