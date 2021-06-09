UP Lockdown Lifts from Today: Points You Need to Keep in Mind Before Heading Out

The restrictions imposed in Uttar Pradesh to curb the spread of coronavirus will be lifted from Wednesday after active cases in the state fell below 600-mark in all districts. Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur would be out of the curfew from June 9, while it had been lifted in 72 districts earlier. The authorities, however, said restrictions between 7pm and 7am would stay as before. There’s no relief from weekend curfew too.

Local reports attributed the low number of cases to the hard work put in by surveillance committees that “worked overtime to find out hidden cases of influenza like symptoms and get the patients tested."

“The shops opened today after about 50-60 days. We have been cleaning since the morning as rats made a lot of mess inside the closed shops," said Abhishek, a shopkeeper.

Here What’s Open and What’s Not in UP:

• According to the government guidelines in Noida and Ghaziabad, all markets, industries, transport, offices and logistical firms can resume operations but with strict Covid protocols in place.

• Shopping malls, gyms, spas, cinema halls, clubs and educational institutions will remain closed. Standalone shops can stay open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays.

• In densely populated areas, vegetable markets have been asked to shift to open places. Restaurants and hotels can stay open for home deliveries, but not for dining. However, exceptions have been made in Noida for eateries along highways and expressways and street vendors.

