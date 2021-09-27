UP Logs Lowest Ever Daily Covid Case-Count With Just 7 Fresh Cases

Uttar Pradesh on Monday witnessed the steepest decline in the number of fresh cases as the State limited the infections to 7, making it the lowest single-day tally.

The most populous State in sharp contrast to major other States, which are significantly lesser in terms of population such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, has been successfully taming the raging disease. Where the other States have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections (daily cases ranging from 20,000-2,000), Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 50 for 47 days in a row.

The downward trajectory of the virus has continued for the consecutive eleventh week, testifying to the success of numerous proactive measures implemented by the State government.

Uttar Pradesh has maintained the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) at 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country. This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, UP’s positivity rate that shows the level of infections among people has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid wave is receding from the State, in contrast to which States like Kerala where the positivity rate is around 15 per cent.

The active caseload in UP now stands at 176 which has been brought down from its peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

With the recovery of as many as 16,86,712 people from the Covid-19 infection, the State’s recovery rate has jumped to 98.7 per cent.

In another major relief, no cases of fresh infections were reported from 71 districts of the State. Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards being coronavirus-free as active and fresh Covid-19 cases in as many as 31 districts have declined to zero.

Districts namely, Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Bahraich, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Mahoba , Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Sant Kabirnagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Sitapur and Sonbhadra have eliminated cases of coronavirus.

