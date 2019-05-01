Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Madarsa Board Result 2019 Declared at upmsp.org, Check Your Result Here

The written exam for madarsa courses was conducted in the month of March at 13 different exam centers and due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the exam dates were shifted too.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 7:22 AM IST
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
UP Madarsa Board Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education, Lucknow (UPBME) has declared the UP Madrasa Result 2019 for its seven courses-Maulvi, Munshi, Alim (Arabic, Farsi), Kamil (Arabic, Farsi) and Fazil today. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education, Lucknow (UPBME) has declared the 2019 UP Madarsa Result, Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Result 2019 on its official website upmsp.org (http://upmsp.org/)

Mr. S N Pandey, Registrar at the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education, Lucknow (UPBME) has confirmed that the UP Madrasa Result 2019, UP Madrasa Board Result 2019 is published prior to the scheduled declaration slot.

Candidates, who have appeared for the Islamic studies examination, can check their UP Madarsa Board Result 2019 at www. upmsp.org or www.upbme.edu.in , by following the below mentioned steps-

Step 1- Visit the official website www.upmsp.org or www.upbme.edu.in
Step 2- Check for a tab reading ‘UP Madarsa Board Result 2019’ and click on it
Step 3- Select your course name for checking 2019 UP Madarsa Board Result
Step 4- Enter Admit Card detail like roll number, name, center code
Step 5- Press submit button
Step 6- Once correct details are entered, you can view your 2019 UP Madarsa Board Result on the screen
Step 7- Save the PDF and take a printout of your UP Madarsa Board 2019 Result

The written exam for madarsa courses was conducted in the month of March at 13 different exam centers and due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the exam dates were shifted too. As many as 5,746 candidates have appeared in the examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of madarsa Education (UPBME) is tasked with the responsibility of offering undergraduate courses on Islamic studies to students at its regional center Lucknow.
Also Watch

