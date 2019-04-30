English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Madrasa Board Result 2019 Declared at upmsp.org, Check Your Result Here
The written exam for madrasa courses was conducted in the month of March at 13 different exam centers and due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the exam dates were shifted too.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
UP Madrasa Board Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education, Lucknow (UPBME) has declared the UP Madrasa Result 2019 for its seven courses-Maulvi, Munshi, Alim (Arabic, Farsi), Kamil (Arabic, Farsi) and Fazil today. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education, Lucknow (UPBME) has declared the 2019 UP Madrasa Result, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Result 2019 on its official website upmsp.org (http://upmsp.org/)
Mr. S N Pandey, Registrar at the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education, Lucknow (UPBME) has confirmed that the UP Madrasa Result 2019, UP Madrasa Board Result 2019 is published prior to the scheduled declaration slot.
Candidates, who have appeared for the Islamic studies examination, can check their UP Madrasa Board Result 2019 at www. upmsp.org or www.upbme.edu.in , by following the below mentioned steps-
Step 1- Visit the official website www.upmsp.org or www.upbme.edu.in
Step 2- Check for a tab reading ‘UP Madrasa Board Result 2019’ and click on it
Step 3- Select your course name for checking 2019 UP Madrasa Board Result
Step 4- Enter Admit Card detail like roll number, name, center code
Step 5- Press submit button
Step 6- Once correct details are entered, you can view your 2019 UP Madrasa Board Result on the screen
Step 7- Save the PDF and take a printout of your UP Madrasa Board 2019 Result
The written exam for madrasa courses was conducted in the month of March at 13 different exam centers and due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the exam dates were shifted too. As many as 5,746 candidates have appeared in the examination.
The Uttar Pradesh Board of madrasa Education (UPBME) is tasked with the responsibility of offering undergraduate courses on Islamic studies to students at its regional center Lucknow.
The Uttar Pradesh Board of madrasa Education (UPBME) is tasked with the responsibility of offering undergraduate courses on Islamic studies to students at its regional center Lucknow.
