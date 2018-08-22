GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP Madrasa Loses Recognition After Students Stopped from Singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on I-Day

The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem went viral.

Updated:August 22, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
Representative image
Maharajganj (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the recognition of a madrasa after the seminary’s principal and teachers allegedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem during the Independence Day function.

The recognition of Madrasa Arabia Ahle Girls College, situated in Badago area under Kolhui police station, has been cancelled on the order of the state education department, official sources said.

District minority welfare officer Prabhat Kumar said the action was taken following a report of the inquiry committee set up by the administration to probe the allegations.

The principal of the madrasa Fazlal Rahman and some other teachers had reportedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem on Independence Day after unfurling the Tricolour.

The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem went viral.

The police had swung into action and a case of treason was filed against three teachers of the madrasa and they were arrested.

District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhyay had ordered the district minority welfare officer to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the report was sent to the BJP-led state government. Sources said alternative arrangements will be made to accommodate the students of the seminary in some other institution.

