English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Madrasa Loses Recognition After Students Stopped from Singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on I-Day
The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem went viral.
Representative image
Loading...
Maharajganj (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the recognition of a madrasa after the seminary’s principal and teachers allegedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem during the Independence Day function.
The recognition of Madrasa Arabia Ahle Girls College, situated in Badago area under Kolhui police station, has been cancelled on the order of the state education department, official sources said.
District minority welfare officer Prabhat Kumar said the action was taken following a report of the inquiry committee set up by the administration to probe the allegations.
The principal of the madrasa Fazlal Rahman and some other teachers had reportedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem on Independence Day after unfurling the Tricolour.
The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem went viral.
The police had swung into action and a case of treason was filed against three teachers of the madrasa and they were arrested.
District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhyay had ordered the district minority welfare officer to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the report was sent to the BJP-led state government. Sources said alternative arrangements will be made to accommodate the students of the seminary in some other institution.
Also Watch
The recognition of Madrasa Arabia Ahle Girls College, situated in Badago area under Kolhui police station, has been cancelled on the order of the state education department, official sources said.
District minority welfare officer Prabhat Kumar said the action was taken following a report of the inquiry committee set up by the administration to probe the allegations.
The principal of the madrasa Fazlal Rahman and some other teachers had reportedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem on Independence Day after unfurling the Tricolour.
The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem went viral.
The police had swung into action and a case of treason was filed against three teachers of the madrasa and they were arrested.
District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhyay had ordered the district minority welfare officer to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the report was sent to the BJP-led state government. Sources said alternative arrangements will be made to accommodate the students of the seminary in some other institution.
Also Watch
-
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- Surviving the Past: How the Descendants of Royal Bloodlines are Celebrating Eid-al-Adha
- Richa Chadha's Shakeela Co-star Postpones Wedding to Rescue Locals in Flood-hit Kerala; Actress Shares His Story
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- Cocktail Recipes for Monsoon Season's Perfect Night Party
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...