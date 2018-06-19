Delhi Police Files Chargesheet in Ghaziabad Madrassa Rape Case

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch filed the chargesheet in the alleged rape of a 10-year-old in a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The incident had taken place in April.DCP Ram Gopal Naik confirmed to CNN News 18 that the chargesheet has been filed by his team on Tuesday. He, however refused to reveal further details.According to Delhi Police sources, the accused has been chargesheeted under the sections of rape, drugging and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The crime branch has also chargesheeted the cleric of the madrasa where the incident allegedly took place. The cleric has been chargesheeted under the POCSO Act, sources said.The minor girl went missing on April 21. “She went out to buy something from the shop at 1 pm. Since then she has not come back home. I suspect she was misled and taken away by someone,” her father told the police in his complaint.Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police began investigation. Though the girl’s phone number was switched off, the police traced her to the madrassa from where she was recovered on April 22, a day after the alleged incident.The investigation was initially being handled by the local police. They had apprehended the accused, who was said to be a minor at that time. The case was later transferred to the crime branch. The accused who was sent to a correctional home, later turned out to be a major after his ossification report confirmed the same.The girl in her statement to the magistrate said she had received a call from one of her friends to meet. When she went downstairs, she met her friend’s brother who told her that the friend couldn’t come and that she would have to come along with him to meet her.When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened her. She went with him to the madrassa where she was kept captive.