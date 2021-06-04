UP Makes Record of Administering 3.82 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses in a Day

Uttar Pradesh has made a record in administering the highest number of vaccine doses in the last 24-hours, across the nation, by administering more than 3.82 lakh doses given on 3 June. Madhya Pradesh ranked second with over 3.64 lakh shots followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal.

According to government data, over 28 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Thursday, of which Uttar Pradesh alone administered more than 3,82,259 doses.

The total number of COVID-19 shots administered in Uttar Pradesh till date stands at 1,94,31,152.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a massive vaccination drive “Mission June” in UP to inoculate one crore doses in 30 days. It was estimated that the state government will have to administer at least 3.4 lakh doses a day to reach the massive target.

Enthusiasm was seen among the youth falling in 18-44 year category to get their ‘Teeka Jeet ka’. Of the total 3.82 lakh doses given in the last 24-hours, more than 2,00,354 were given in the 18+ category.

However, the Chief Minister has further given directions to intensify the vaccination campaign. “All necessary steps should be taken to boost the daily vaccination capacity. The present capacity needs to be increased by three times within a month," said the CM at a high-level COVID review meeting.

The inoculation exercise was carried out at around 6,000 centres across the state on Thursday.

So far in Uttar Pradesh, around 35,61,731 people are fully vaccinated i.e. they have received both the doses, while 1,58,69,421 have taken their first dose of anti-COVID vaccine. Among these, as many as 27,16,391 doses were administered in the 18-44 age group.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has announced the setting up of special vaccination camps for women in each district in order to prioritize their vaccination at centres in the state. The initiative has been taken by the UP government to ensure maximum participation of women in getting the dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

